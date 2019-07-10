The SBI View: Move to Lille should benefit Tim Weah in present and future

Timothy Weah finally has his move away from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 19-year-old American striker made the switch to Lille on Saturday, which is a move that will benefit him majorly in several aspects. Not only will Weah get to play for a side that will appear in the UEFA Champions League, but he will be able to fight for consistent first-team minutes with a side off a resurgent rise in France’s top-flight.
Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season, qualifying for the Champions League while rebounding from a relegation-threatened 2017-18 campaign.
Weah is coming off a second-half loan with Celtic, a move that prepared him for this transfer. He helped the club lift the Scottish Premier Football League title and also claim the Scottish FA Cup, although he did not appear in the final.
After being linked with a permanent move back to Celtic Park, Weah remained in France and will now try to give his former club a run in Ligue 1. Weah is a player who needs minutes to not only grow his game, but to continue to gain exposure with Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. Men’s National Team.
He showed positive moments with the USMNT under then-interim head coach Dave Sarachan, but still remains raw in some areas. Being able to continue his development with Lille, a side with several other young attacking options, should allow him to return to the National Team sooner than later.
Weah’s versatility gives Lille the option to play him on either side of the attacking front, and interchange with the likes of Jonathan Bamba and Nicolas Pepe. The duo combined for 35 league goals last season and are both 23 and 24-years-old respectively.
Ligue 1 may not bring the physicality that the SPFL did, but it is one of the top five leagues in Europe. Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lyon, and St. Etienne are top sides in the top-flight who will all pose different tests for Weah on the field.
Lille is also a side who has helped develop several star players including the likes of Eden Hazard, Dimitri Payet, Divock Origi, and Idrissa Gueye. All four have developed in professionals across Europe and if Weah makes the most of his time with the club, he could also reap the success that Lille has to offer.
It may be tough for Weah to break ahead of the likes of Pepe and Bamba but due to the club’s 4-2-3-1 formation, he could feature on one side of midfield while Bamba takes the other. All three can interchange as the lead forward which helps Weah’s cause as well to earn consistent minutes.
Signing a five-year deal with the club also shows that Lille is excited and confident in the forward’s potential. The glitz and glamour of PSG will attract many teenagers, but the likelihood of starting with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edinson Cavani leading the line is slim to none.
Lille’s Ligue 1 campaign kicks off on Aug. 10th against Nantes before Europa League play begins later in the month. We very could see Weah get on the field 20+ times before the end of the calendar year.
Of course. The five year commitment is the big thing. Those strikers that have been scoring will in all likelihood be sold as they attract interest from other clubs. Tim is going to be given a shot when they move on. Up to him. There is a lot to be said for taking steps. Especially for a young player. US Nat fans have little patience, most are emotiionally unbalanced, show incredibae amounts of ignorance and are delusional quite frankly….especially the one’s who reside non stop on social media (the metal sewer of society). Look at Paxton Pomykal. He just stated how good it was for him to learn to be a pro, and how even though not playing all of the time was tough, in hindsight it was the best thing for him. The physical and emotional rigors these kids have to go through are tough. Very, very few can handle it all at a young age. Paxton will be in Europe soon, not as a prospect, but as an expected contributor. He will be a Nat mainstay come this fall. Tim may not get all of the playing time we want this year, but everyhting is in place for him to progress and step in over the next two seasons. I am sure he will. I’d rather have this then have folks blame everyone and everything else for why a player, who we just know would be a star if USSF, SUM, MLS, foreign coaches, anti US bias, etc, etc…was holding them back. That’s for the kids, self loathing, ignorant and emotionally limited/desperate US fan. Tim is being set up to succeed. May take 18 mths but it is there for the taking.
a bunch of huge clubs are bidding for Pépé right now.
i have a hard time believing he’s going to stick around.
Counterargument: second place team that split the season series with PSG, starting forwards had 23 and 14 goals, mostly in league, and the backups had 8 and 7. The 4th best option is Loic Remy. This is implicitly acknowledged by “a side with several other young attacking options” but then the author argues “development.” When he does play he has a strike rate.
What he needs is playing time.
