This Week's Soccer on TV

The Africa Cup of Nations continues this week advancing into quarterfinal play. Two Monday fixtures will have to take place prior to that stage in the competition as Mali, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Tunisia all fight for a place in the next stage.

Copa Sudamericana is in the Round of 16 stage and will see the start of three two-legged draws this week.

The eight remaining teams in U.S. Open Cup will all meet on Wednesday evening. New York City FC will visit Orlando City SC in a clash of 2015 MLS expansion teams prior to LAFC’s meeting with the Portland Timbers.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Mali vs Côte d’Ivoire

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Ghana vs Tunisia

Tuesday

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Royal Pari vs La Equidad

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Forward Madison FC

Wednesday

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Senegal vs Benin

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nigeria vs South Africa

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Caracas vs Independiente del Valle

US Open Cup

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Saint Louis FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs New York Red Bulls II

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City B vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Thursday

Africa Cup of Nations

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Algeria vs TBD

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Madagascar vs TBD

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Colón vs Argentinos Juniors