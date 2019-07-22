This Week's Soccer on TV

The inaugural Leagues Cup is set to kick off this week with Tijuana’s visit to the L.A. Galaxy headlining action. The Chicago Fire will also host Liga MX competition in Cruz Azul while the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake also play the host role as they play Club America and Tigres, respectively.

The International Champions Cup continues to excite fans with Tuesday’s meeting between Real Madrid and Arsenal in Maryland gaining attention. Another pair of English clubs will compete two days later when Manchester United and Tottenham meet in China.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday through Thursday:

Monday

Club Friendlies

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Ajax vs Panathinaikos

Tuesday

International Champions Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN – Real Madrid vs Arsenal

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bayern München vs Milan

9 p.m. – ESPN – Guadalajara vs Atlético Madrid

Leagues Cup

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Cruz Azul

11 p.m. – ESPN – LA Galaxy vs Tijuana

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – River Plate vs Cruzeiro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Godoy Cruz vs Palmeiras

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – LDU Quito vs Olimpia

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Zulia vs Sporting Cristal

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Peñarol vs Fluminense

Club Friendlies

5 a.m. – ESPN2 – Barcelona vs Chelsea

12:35 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Sion vs Valencia

Wednesday

International Champions Cup

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Internazionale

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Benfica

Leagues Cup

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs América

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Tigres UANL

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nacional vs Internacional

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – San Lorenzo vs Cerro Porteño

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Emelec vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Atlético PR vs Boca Juniors

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Botafogo vs Atlético Mineiro

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Charlotte Independence

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Las Vegas Lights FC

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs New Mexico United

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City B vs Tormenta FC

Australian FFA Cup

5:25 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayswater City FC vs Olympic FC

Thursday

International Champions Cup

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Grêmio vs Libertad

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Corinthians vs Wanderers

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Independiente vs Universidad Católica