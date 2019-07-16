Tuesday Ticker: De Ligt set to sign with Juventus, Real Madrid set asking price for Bale, and more

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer nears its conclusion as Matthijs de Ligt looks set to sign with Juventus. The 19-year-old Ajax captain will fly to Turin to finally put an end to all the speculation around where he would end up. (REPORT)

Real Madrid are willing to offload Welsh winger Gareth Bale for €80 million. However, the player is keen on staying in the Spanish capital. (REPORT)

Argentina are hoping to get Lionel Messi’s red card rescinded after writing a request to CONMEBOL. Messi received the controversial red card during the Copa America’s third place match between Argentina and Chile. (REPORT)

Abdou Diallo has completed the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Paris Saint-Germain for $36 million. The 23-year-old Frenchman leaves Dortmund after a single season at the club. (REPORT)

West Ham are set to smash their transfer record to sign Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old Frenchman may cost as much as €50 million. (REPORT)

Ravel Morrison has signed a one-year deal to join newly promoted Sheffield United. The Englishman was signed on a free after his six-month contract with Swedish club Ostersunds expired. (REPORT)

Just two months after signing for Eibar, following his successful loan stint at the club, Marc Cucurella has returned to Barcelona. The 20-year-old Catalonian had been signed for €2 million before Barcelona activated a €4 buyback clause. (REPORT)

German youth international, Leon Dejaku, has signed for Bayern Munich from Stuttgart on a four-year deal. (REPORT)

David De Gea is close to signing a five-year deal to stay at Manchester United according to their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (REPORT)

Fabian Delph joined Everton from Manchester City for £8.5 million, signing a three-year deal. (REPORT)

Sevilla have signed Óliver Torres from Porto for a reported €12 million. (REPORT)

Mason Mount has signed a five-year contract extension, keeping him at Chelsea until the summer of 2024. (REPORT)

Hiroki Abe has joined Barcelona from Kashima Antlers for a reported €2 million. The 20-year-old Japanese international has signed a four-year contract. (REPORT)