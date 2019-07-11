U.S. U-17 MNT paired with Senegal, Japan, Netherlands for U-17 World Cup

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team learned its fate for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday.

Raphael Wicky’s side have been paired with Senegal, Japan, and the Netherlands in Group D of this Fall’s tournament in Brazil.

Wicky’s side will find the Netherlands the toughest showdown, while Japan and Senegal are no slouches either. The team last played in May, losing to El Tri 2-1 in the Concacaf U-17 Championship Final.

Gianluca Busio and and Giovanni Reyna will be two expected leaders for Wicky’s team, while Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Griffin Yow are also experienced players at this level.

Fellow Concacaf representatives Mexico, Canada, and Haiti also learned their opponents for group stage play.

Canada was paired with hosts Brazil, as well as New Zealand and Angola. Mexico’s toughest match will come against Italy in Group F, while Haiti faces the likes of France and South Korea in Group C.

Group stage play begins on October 26th. A full list of all six groups can be found here.

https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1149312091221872640