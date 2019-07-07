USWNT blank Netherlands to claim second straight World Cup title

The U.S. Women’s National Team are top of the Women’s footballing world once again.

Jill Ellis’ side used a pair of second-half goals to down the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, to win its second-consecutive World Cup and fourth all-time. Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick and Rose Lavelle’s insurance goal gave the USWNT its seventh-consecutive win in the tournament.

Both sides were level at halftime, as the Netherlands frustrated the USWNT in the opening half. Dutch goalkeeper and captain Sari Van Veenendaal made an important double save on Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan for the headlining moment of the first 45 minutes.

Rapinoe stepped up and broke the deadlock in the 61st-minute after video review ruled in favor of the USWNT. Stefanie van der Gragt was whistled for a high boot on Morgan, allowing Rapinoe to score her sixth goal of the tournament.

Lavelle’s terrific individual effort sealed the win for the U.S., eight minutes later. After dribbling through midfield, the midfielder opened up for a left-footed shot before rifling one into the bottom-right corner.

Crystal Dunn created space for a close-range chance later in the half, but her shot was punched away by Van Veenendaal. Christen Press and Morgan both had chances to add to the USWNT’s lead, but could not beat the Dutch captain inside of the box.

Rapinoe would win the Golden Boot for the USWNT while Alyssa Naeher made one save to earn the clean sheet.

It was also the first defeat in a major tournament for Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman, in the first meeting between the two sides since 2016.