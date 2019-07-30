USWNT head coach Jill Ellis to step down

The two-time defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions will be in search of a new head coach.

U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday that U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis is stepping down following the end of a five-game Victory Tour which will conclude this Fall.

For everything she has done and everything she has meant to this program we say, THANK YOU ❤️ Jill Ellis will step down as #USWNT head coach in October.#ThankYouJill: https://t.co/5I3dwtQXIo pic.twitter.com/QkCAkMItQj — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 30, 2019

Ellis. 52, has led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019. The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in this year’s Final earlier in July. Her current contract expires on Wednesday and although there was a mutual option to run through the 2020 Olympics, Ellis made her decision to step down.

The new general manager, which has yet to be filled, will be in charge of hiring the new head coach.

Ellis holds the USWNT record for most games coached with 127 and is second for most wins with 102.

The USWNT will face the Republic of Ireland this Saturday in the first match of its Victory Tour. They also have friendlies lined up against Portugal in Philadelphia on Aug. 29th and Minnesota on Sept. 3rd.