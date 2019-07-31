SBISoccer.com

Christian Pulisic opens Chelsea goal account with double in friendly vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Christian Pulisic opens Chelsea goal account with double in friendly vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Americans Abroad

Christian Pulisic opens Chelsea goal account with double in friendly vs. Red Bull Salzburg

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Chelsea fans received an encouraging look at what Christian Pulisic can bring to the Blues attack on Wednesday, as the American put on a show, opening his scoring account in style.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star found the back of the net not once, but twice in the opening 45 minutes for Chelsea, which is leading Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg, 3-0, at halftime of their friendly in Austria.

Pulisic found himself in on goal in the 20th minute following a long ball over the top of the Salzburg defense, before drawing a penalty kick six minutes later.

The new Blues winger slowed down as the opposing defenders caught up, but Pulisic still managed to tuck his near-post effort into the goal.

The 20-year-old then captured his brace just prior to the half-hour mark in similar fashion to his first goal, latching onto a long ball and slotting home past goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • KC

    Hellyea! Great goals, scored with confidence! That first one was really clinical.

    Can’t believe that I am getting excited to watch Chelsea!

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home