Video: Inter Miami releases stadium rendering ahead of 2020 season

It’s been a whirlwind stadium process for Inter Miami CF ahead of its debut season in Major League Season, but things appear to be coming together.

David Beckham and his club, who will play at least their first few seasons at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, released a hype video on Tuesday in an effort to promote season-ticket sales for 2020.

The video (above) features an interactive stadium rendering of the rejuvenated Lockhart Stadium, which was previously vacant in 2016 by the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

On July 9, Inter Miami received clearance from the Fort Lauderdale City Commission on a 50-year lease agreement, as well as for the organization to begin construction on its temporary stadium.

The club anticipates construction to be complete in time for the start of the 2020 MLS season, which begins next March.

In addition to the stadium, Miami will also be constructing its training facility on the property.