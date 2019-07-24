Wednesday Ticker: Messi receives one-game WCQ ban and more

CONMEBOL didn’t take too kindly to Lionel Messi’s words following Argentina’s Copa America third-place win against Chile.

The South American federation has levied a one-match suspension and a small fine to the Barcelona superstar, after Messi criticized officiating. (REPORT)

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio suffered a torn ACL during the club’s International Champions Cup affair against Arsenal on Tuesday night. Real went on to win the match in a penalty shootout. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid have put in a last-ditch effort to block Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona. The Madrid side has lodged an appeal to La Liga stating that the team wasn’t properly compensated for the services of the France international. (REPORT)

Barcelona continues to seek a way to offload a number of players in its squad, and that includes Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Rafinha Alcantara. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to terms on a deal with Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye. (REPORT)

Chelsea has sent Lewis Baker on loan once again for the upcoming 2019/20 season, this time to German outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf. (REPORT)

Ademola Lookman has passed a medical at Red Bull Leipzig, as the former Everton man heads to the German Bundesliga ahead of the upcoming campaign. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah is reportedly wanted by Huddersfield Town. (REPORT)