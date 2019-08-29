Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Gooch, De La Torre, and more

Sunderland was one of three sides who eliminated Premier League opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Lynden Gooch put in a strong performance for the Black Cats, who rolled off a 3-1 road win at Burnley. The 23-year-old recorded one shot on goal, while finishing the match with 15 competed passes. Defensively, he won nine of 19 duels against several of Burnley’s first team squad. Gooch has continued to grab minutes for Jack Ross’ side and now the Black Cats have a date with Sheffield United in the next round of the League Cup. Before then, Gooch will look to score in Sunderland’s League One date with Peterborough on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Luca De La Torre got his first appearance of the new season in a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss vs. Southampton. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Duane Holmes also played 90 minutes each in cup matches, while Matthew Olosunde started in Rotherham United’s home loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Maki Tall saw a short cameo for AC Ajaccio in Coupe de la Ligue play. Ventura Alvarado started for Necaxa in Liga MX play, while Ethan Horvath and Sergino Dest both advanced to the Champions League group stage.

Here’s a closer look at who the foreign-based American pros will be facing this week:

Europe

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 second leg win over Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 second leg win over LASK on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Romain Gall started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 second leg win over Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 second leg win over Strasbourg on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers 1-0 second leg win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

England

carabao Cup

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Southampton on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 5-4 penalty shootout win over Leeds United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in Southend United’s 4-1 loss to MK Dons on Tuesday.

Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Lincoln City’s 4-2 loss to Everton on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (INJURY) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (INJURY) for Hull City.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (INJURY) for Newcastle United.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah is OUT (INJURY) for Lille.

Coupe De La Ligue

Maki Tall came off the bench and played 15 minutes in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 loss to Nancy on Tuesday.

Germany

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 win over Lubeck on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Toluca on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s — Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 5-0 win over Veracruz on Tuesday.