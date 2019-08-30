Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Johnson, Harkes, and more

Fabian Johnson was praised earlier this week by new Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose and the American midfielder will try to follow-up on his first start of the season.

The 31-year-old will aim to be on the field as Gladbach face RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play on Friday. Johnson’s ability to stay fit has been an issue over the last few seasons, but should he stay healthy he can provide a versatile option for Gladbach this campaign. Hosting a tough Leipzig side will be challenging for Gladbach, but the side will aim to remain unbeaten by weekend’s end.

Elsewhere, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face rivals Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership on Friday, while Romain Gall and Malmo are also in league action in Sweden on Sunday. Julian Green and Greuther Furth face a trip to Arminia Bielefeld while Terrence Boyd and Sebastian Soto will go head-to-head.

Tim Ream and Fulham look to rebound in league play, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic take on Barnsley, and Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face a stubborn Petersborough side.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga and Reading face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Barnsley on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Cardiff City on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT for Hull City (Injury).

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Peterborough on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Rochdale on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Luca De La Torre and Fulham on Friday.

Andrija Novakovich and Reading face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Cardiff City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Khiry Shelton and Paderborn on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face RB Leipzig on Friday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sebastian Soto and Hannover on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Unterhaching on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Alemannia Aachen on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Hannover on Sunday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

Dfb junioren-vereinspokal

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Erfurt on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Puebla on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Tigres on Saturday.

Segunda MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Atlante on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Leones Negros on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Rizespor on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong FC Utrecht on Friday

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Almere City on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Lyngby on Saturday.

Christian Cappis, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Ponferradina on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nice on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Auxerre on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Kalmar on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face IFK Norrkoping on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen are OFF until Sept. 13th.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Patronato de Parana on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Incheon United on Sunday.