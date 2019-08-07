SBISoccer.com

Atlanta United books place in U.S. Open Cup Final after win in Orlando

Atlanta United books place in U.S. Open Cup Final after win in Orlando

Featured

Atlanta United books place in U.S. Open Cup Final after win in Orlando

By 3 hours ago

By: |

The defending MLS champs are heading to their first U.S. Open Cup Final.

Atlanta United booked its place in August 27th’s final after a 2-0 road semifinal win over Orlando City on Tuesday. Eric Remedi and Emerson Hyndman each scored goals to give Frank de Boer his first shot at a competitive trophy as Five Stripes head coach.

After a split start to the match, Atlanta United found the opening goal in the 37th minute. Adam Grinwis denied Remedi’s shot from outside of the box, but the midfielder followed up the play and would one-time a cross from Julian Gressel home for his first goal of the season.

Emerson Hyndman iced the match in the 78th minute for the Five Stripes, hammering home his first goal for the club. Remedi sent a ball down the left wing over the top of the Orlando backline, allowing Franco Escobar to latch onto it.

Escobar’s pass into the box found a streaking Hyndman who hit a low effort past Grinwis.

Despite the likes of Dom Dwyer and Nani in attack, the Lions struggled to get much on goal. Out of 12 shots in total, Brad Guzan only made two saves for the Five Stripes to earn the clean sheet.

Grinwis finished with five saves in a losing effort.

Atlanta United’s busy run of matches continue on Sunday with a home date against NYCFC, while Orlando City faces Toronto FC.

, Featured, U.S. Open Cup

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home