Atlanta United downs Club America to win 2019 Campeones Cup

The second edition of the Campeones Cup went in favor of the defending MLS Cup Champs.

Atlanta United used a pair of second-half goals in an eight minute span to overturn a deficit and beat Liga MX giants Club America 3-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jeff Larentowicz’s deflected attempt paired with Josef Martinez’s penalty kick handed Frank de Boer his first trophy as Five Stripes boss.

The match started quickly as Emerson Hyndman slotted in his second goal for the club in the sixth minute. A low drive into the bottom-right corner put the hosts in front, but not for long.

Renato Ibarra’s finish in the 12th minute leveled the score between the two high-flying attacks.

Josef Martinez had a chance to spring Atlanta in front before halftime from the penalty spot after Pity Martinez was hacked down. However, his shot was saved by Oscar Jimenez keeping it 1-1 heading into halftime.

Roger Martinez’s confident finish put America ahead in the 57th minute, but Atlanta would not give in. Larentowicz’s long-range effort deflected into the top-left corner leaving Jimenez speechless and putting de Boer’s men back into the match.

Florentin Pogba was tackled inside of the box, allowing the defending MLS Golden Boot winner to make up for his earlier miss. America defender Bruno Valdez was sent off not long after for a last man foul on Martinez as the Venezuelan tried to spring himself on a breakaway.

The Five Stripes would hang on to become the first MLS club to win the Campeones Cup. Alec Kann made four saves in the win for the Five Stripes, who now return to league action this weekend against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.