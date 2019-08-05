Best of MLS (Week 22): Marco Fabian, LAFC and more

In a week featuring several high-profile MLS clashes, we saw both conference leaders step up to show why they have been the class of their respective conferences.

Los Angeles FC continued its winning ways, halting New England’s unbeaten run with a comprehensive victory at Gillette Stadium. The Philadelphia Union saw their hold on first place in the East threatened, but made the most of their short trip to Audi Field by recording a blowout victory over rival D.C. United.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best in Week 22:

Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union playmaker Marco Fabian enjoyed his best match since joining the Union, delivering two goals and an assist in Philadelphia’s 5-1 drubbing of D.C. United.

Colorado’s Kei Kamara, Sporting KC’s Felipe Gutierrez and LAFC’s Eduard Atuesta merited consideration for this week’s top honor.

Team of the Week

LAFC dominated New England on the road in a 2-0 victory at Gillette Stadium that snapped the Revolution’s 11-match unbeaten streak. LAFC outshot the Revs 7-1 and dominated play overall to help Bob Bradley defeat his old friend Bruce Arena.

The Philadelphia Union’s romp over D.C. United and Sporting KC’s victory at Seattle were also worthy of a mention.

Rookie of the Week

Colorado’s Andre Shinyashiki continued to build on his MLS Rookie of the Year candidacy with a goal and assist in the Rapids’ 6-3 rout of the Montreal Impact.

Minnesota United’s Chase Gasper and Columbus defender Aboubacar Keita were also worthy of consideration this week.

Goal of the Week

There were better finishes this week, such as strikes by Albert Rusnak and Diego Rossi, but the combination of the build-up, the tone it set as an early goal, and the post-goal message that resonated around the country, Alejandro Bedoya’s goal is this week’s pick.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our captain @AleBedoya17 making a statement. Our hearts go out to everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/sJuKxjbIOA — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 5, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js