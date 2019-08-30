Boyd, Gall and American contingent learn Europa League fates

The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League group stage draw took place on Friday as 64 teams learned their fates for the opening round of the competition.

Seven American-based players learned the groups for their respective clubs with Tyler Boyd and Besiktas getting one of the toughest. The Turkish outfit was paired with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portuguese outfit Braga, and Slovan Bratislava of –.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg will be favorites to advance from Group I with the likes of Gent and St. Etienne also joining the group.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach returned to the Europa League and face a tough competitor in Roma in Group J.

Romain Gall and Malmo will take on the likes of Ukrainian side Dinamo Kiev, FC Kobenhaven from Denmark, and Lugano from Switzerland.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes will face trips to Celtic and Lazio in Group E.

Timothy Chandler and Matt Polster are also in the group stage with their respective clubs. The group stage begins on Sept. 19th.

Here’s a look at all of the groups for the Europa League group stage:

Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: FC Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting CP, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria FC

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, St Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Akmaar