Cameron Carter-Vickers joins Stoke City on season-long loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been waiting a long time for his chance to break into Tottenham’s first team, and now it appears that wait will continue.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is joining EFL Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan, a move announced on Thursday. Stoke reportedly beat out fellow Championship side Leeds United for his services.

Carter-Vickers is no stranger to English soccer’s second division. The move marks his fourth loan from Tottenham since 2017, each of which landed him on an EFL Championship side. Carter-Vickers featured for Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, and Swansea City before signing with Stoke City.

Carter-Vickers enjoyed a successful 2018-2019 season on loan with Swansea City, making 30 league starts and emerging as one of the best passing defenders in the EFL Championship as he helped the Swans to a 10th-place finish.

Carter-Vickers will be expected to compete for a starting role with a Stoke City side that is coming off a disappointing campaign that saw the Potters finish in 16th place. Carter-Vickers has made more than 60 starts in the League Championship during his various loans over the past two years.

The USMNT defender was considered to have an outside chance of sticking with Tottenham for the upcoming season, but his chances suffered a big blow when he was sidelined by an injury in preseason that kept him from being able to impress Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham’s inability to sell defender Toby Alderweireld probably didn’t help Carter-Vickers chances either. Tottenham heads into the new season with the same stable of central defenders it had last season, with Jan Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth.

Carter-Vickers will join fellow Americans Matt Miazga (Reading F.C.), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers), and Duane Holmes (Derby County) in the EFL Championship this upcoming season.

The England-born defender has 8 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but fell short of making the USMNT Gold Cup squad this summer. He is age-eligible for the next Olympic qualifying cycle, and will be a leading candidate for a key role on the U.S. team if the Americans qualify for the 2020 Olympics.