Dest included in Ajax’s Champions League roster

Sergino Dest has been included in Ajax’s Champions League roster for the third round of qualifying.

The club made the announcement on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s first leg against Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki FC. Ajax will host the second leg in the Netherlands on Aug. 13th.

Dest made his full senior debut for the club in a 2-0 win over PSV in the Dutch Super Cup. He came close to scoring his first senior goal which unfortunately went off the post.

The 19-year-old was on the bench this past weekend as Ajax tied Vitesse Arnhem 2-2 in their Eredivisie opener.

He has starred for Ajax in preseason which persuaded head coach Erik ten Hag to keep him with the first team.

Dest is one of two American players currently participating in Champions League qualifying, joining Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.