SBISoccer.com

Dynamo fire head coach Wilmer Cabrera

Dynamo fire head coach Wilmer Cabrera

Featured

Dynamo fire head coach Wilmer Cabrera

By 25 minutes ago

By: |

Wilmer Cabrera has been fired as head coach of the Houston Dynamo.

The club announced the news on Tuesday night following the Dynamo’s 2-1 loss in Philadelphia on Sunday. Assistant coach Davy Arnaud will lead the team on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“We’d like to thank Wilmer for all of his hard work and dedication over the course of the last two and a half seasons with the Houston Dynamo, including last year’s U.S. Open Cup title. We wish him all the best moving forward,” Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said. “At this time, we as a club believe the team will benefit from a fresh perspective as we enter the final third of our season and make a push to qualify for the playoffs.”

Cabrera posted a 32-39-22 regular season record during his time with the Dynamo, leading them to the 2018 U.S. Open Cup. After a 7-2-2 start in 2019, the club has struggled for consistency since only going 3-12-2 in all competitions.

Arnaud has served as an assistant with the Dynamo for the last three seasons. He has worked under several successful MLS head coaches during his career, such as Peter Vermes, Jesse Marsch, and Ben Olsen.

The Dynamo next host the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 17th.

, , Featured, MLS- Houston Dynamo

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home