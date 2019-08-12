Earnie Stewart promoted to Sporting Director of U.S. Soccer

Earnie Stewart has been given a promotion with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that Stewart has been appointed as the first-ever Sporting Director. In his new role, Stewart will oversee U.S. Soccer’s entire Sports Performance Department, including the men’s and women’s senior and youth National Team programs.

He will also oversee all other Sports Performance departments, including Talent Identification, High Performance and Analytics. The move comes in conjunction with former U.S. Women’s National Team player Kate Markgraf being named the first general manager of the USWNT.

“This is a great day for the Federation and for soccer in America,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said. “In Earnie Stewart and Kate Markgraf, we’re keeping our commitment to ensure that soccer operations are run by soccer experts. With Earnie as Sporting Director and Kate as the first General Manager of our Women’s National Team, we have the leaders in place to align our technical approach, develop the next generation of players and win championships.”

Stewart was named USMNT General Manager in 2018, but due to his promotion that means a new search for his replacement as GM will immediately begin. He won 101 caps with the USMNT during his playing career and also served a number of different positions, including Sporting Director of MLS’ Philadelphia Union from 2015-18′.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity as we take another important step in our mission to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States,” Stewart said. “I firmly believe that having alignment in all the technical areas and programs of the Federation will fuel ideas, create better understanding and ultimately improve performance. We want U.S. Soccer to be the leaders and drivers of the sport in this country, which also means we have to engage and communicate with participants at all levels. I look forward to the challenge.”