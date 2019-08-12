Earnie Stewart promoted to Sporting Director of U.S. Soccer

Earnie Stewart has been given a promotion with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that Stewart has been appointed as the first-ever Sporting Director. In his new role, Stewart will oversee U.S. Soccer’s entire Sports Performance Department, including the men’s and women’s senior and youth National Team programs.
He will also oversee all other Sports Performance departments, including Talent Identification, High Performance and Analytics. The move comes in conjunction with former U.S. Women’s National Team player Kate Markgraf being named the first general manager of the USWNT.
“This is a great day for the Federation and for soccer in America,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said. “In Earnie Stewart and Kate Markgraf, we’re keeping our commitment to ensure that soccer operations are run by soccer experts. With Earnie as Sporting Director and Kate as the first General Manager of our Women’s National Team, we have the leaders in place to align our technical approach, develop the next generation of players and win championships.”
Stewart was named USMNT General Manager in 2018, but due to his promotion that means a new search for his replacement as GM will immediately begin. He won 101 caps with the USMNT during his playing career and also served a number of different positions, including Sporting Director of MLS’ Philadelphia Union from 2015-18′.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity as we take another important step in our mission to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States,” Stewart said. “I firmly believe that having alignment in all the technical areas and programs of the Federation will fuel ideas, create better understanding and ultimately improve performance. We want U.S. Soccer to be the leaders and drivers of the sport in this country, which also means we have to engage and communicate with participants at all levels. I look forward to the challenge.”
So Ernie got promoted for doing what exactly? Besides taking forever to hire Berhalter and failing to interview lots of candidates? This has all the hallmarks of a dysfunctional executive org that spends most of their effort thinking about reorgs and who to hire next.
Side story. I have a friend whose a mid level exec at a prominent tech company who is also very involved in amateur soccer. Smart, competent guy, but nothing out of the ordinary in his industry and position. He happened to get a meeting for drinks with a USSF exec who was in town. Afterwards, he told me he was shocked at how unimpressive and mediocre this person was. “I couldn’t even imagine him as one of my low level managers. It’s sad.”
This organization is beyond ridiculous. The only thing anybody has seen Stewart actually
“do” is take months to conduct an astonishingly half-assed hiring process. How many more clowns do we need in this tent???
It took months to hire Earnie for the job, now that position has even less power and responsibility. I think most people were already confused what the GM did now what will they do? If this frees up the GM to stay in contact with National team pool players good.
Confused……
just when the federation made some “equal job” progress they go ahead and say, oh shoot, we need a man to oversee the woman GM.
Either that or they wanted to avoid the “is Earnie and Kate making the same?” question.
So they gave Earnie a “promotion”.
haha kidding…….i think.
yup, that is the “between the lines” story.
This was the optics I got from the timing of this. USSF just can’t get out of their own way. Was this really necessary or was Stewart just getting bored of doing nothing as the GM?
Who was doing the work before? And what is that person doing now?
