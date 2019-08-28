First half goals propel Atlanta United to 2019 U.S. Open Cup title

The 2019 U.S. Open Cup title is heading to Atlanta.

Frank de Boer won his second trophy as Atlanta United boss as his Five Stripes downed Minnesota United 2-1 on Tuesday, lifting their first U.S. Open Cup title in club history.

Atlanta used a pair of first-half goals over a six-minute period to spring an early advantage over their Western Conference opponents. A Chase Gasper own-goal put the hosts in front in the 10th minute.

Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez’s cross deflected off of Gasper and into the left side of the goal.

The Five Stripes added to their advantage in the 16th minute after Pity Martinez one-timed Justin Meram’s cross past Vito Mannone. The Argentinian’s effort beat Mannone into the high center of the goal for a 2-0 Five Stripes lead.

Adrian Heath’s side had to wait until the 47th minute to get on the board as Robin Lod’s low half-volley went off the left post and in. Kevin Molino found space for a cross and the Finnish midfielder made no mistake for his first goal in the competition.

Gonzalez Pirez was sent off in the 74th minute for Atlanta after picking up a second yellow card. The Loons however could not make the hosts pay, failing to find an equalizer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brad Guzan made two saves in the home win for Atlanta, which gave the team their third trophy over a nine-month span dating back to December’s MLS Cup win. Vito Mannone made four saves in the road loss.

Both teams return to league action this weekend as Atlanta travels to Philadelphia to face the Union on Saturday. Minnesota also faces a tough test, traveling to LAFC for a Sunday night showdown.