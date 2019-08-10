SBISoccer.com

Gooch saves a point for Sunderland for second straight week

Gooch saves a point for Sunderland for second straight week

Americans Abroad

Gooch saves a point for Sunderland for second straight week

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Lynden Gooch has started off strong for English third tier side Sunderland. For the second consecutive week, Gooch found the back of the net for the Black Cats to earn them a share of the spoils.

Gooch’s second half strike earned Sunderland a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday. It was Sunderland’s second point of the new season.

Ipswich held a lead after 15 minutes through Luke Garbutt’s finish, but Gooch would take advantage of an unselfish play from Mark McNulty.

McNulty squared a pass for Gooch in the 63rd minute and the American winger smashed a shot into the top-left corner.

The draw may not have been what Jack Ross hoped to see from his side on the afternoon, but it was a fight back on the road.

Sunderland next travel to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home