Gooch saves a point for Sunderland for second straight week

Lynden Gooch has started off strong for English third tier side Sunderland. For the second consecutive week, Gooch found the back of the net for the Black Cats to earn them a share of the spoils.

Gooch’s second half strike earned Sunderland a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday. It was Sunderland’s second point of the new season.

Ipswich held a lead after 15 minutes through Luke Garbutt’s finish, but Gooch would take advantage of an unselfish play from Mark McNulty.

McNulty squared a pass for Gooch in the 63rd minute and the American winger smashed a shot into the top-left corner.

64' We're level at Portman Road. Maguire launches a ball down field. McNulty gives chase and wins it on the byline. He unselfishly squares it to Gooch who slams the ball home. Get in! — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 10, 2019

The draw may not have been what Jack Ross hoped to see from his side on the afternoon, but it was a fight back on the road.

Sunderland next travel to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.