Guadalajara to host 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The host for the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament has been named.

Concacaf announced Wednesday that Guadalajara, Mexico will be the host of next Spring’s qualification tournament. The tournament will take place from March 20th-April 1st at the Jalisco and Akron Stadiums, and will feature eight of the region’s top U-23 sides.

“We are very excited to host the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. This competition plays a big role in showcasing the best of football across our Confederation, while providing an opportunity to qualify to the Men’s Olympics Football Tournament in Tokyo 2020,” Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio said. “Our teams have delivered strong and historic performances in the Olympics Games, we are looking forward to raising the competitive level in the region and bringing the gold back to Concacaf next year.”

Six of the eight teams have been determined with Mexico earning a spot due to being the host country. The United States, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Honduras all have qualified for the tournament.

The final two spots will be determined in September when the Caribbean qualifiers come to a close. Saint Kitts and Nevis and Haiti are the highest ranked teams remaining and will host a single elimination play-in match against the Dominican Republic and Barbados respectively.

Once the final two qualified teams have been decided, a draw will take place to divide the field of eight into two groups of four for the Concacaf Qualifying Tournament.

The last edition of the tournament came in 2015, in which Mexico defeated Honduras 2-0 in the final.