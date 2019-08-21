Impact hire Wilmer Cabrera as new head coach

The Montreal Impact have themselves a new head coach.

The club announced Wednesday they’ve hired former Houston Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera to the same position. In addition, the club has dismissed Remi Garde.

Assistant coach Wilfried Nancy and goalkeeper coach Rémy Vercoutre will remain in Cabrera’s coaching staff, while Patrice Bernier will also join the first team technical staff as assistant coach. Assistant coach Joel Bats and fitness coach Robert Duverne will not remain with the Impact.

“Because I have so much respect for Rémi as a person and as a professional, it was a very difficult decision to make and it was well thought, but our latest series of failures in the past couple of months and the way the team acts on the field led to that change,” Montreal Impact president and CEO, Kevin Gilmore said.

“We hope to bring back confidence to this group of players for the last stretch of the season, to get a playoff spot and to perform in the Canadian Championship final. I would like to sincerely thank Rémi Garde for his commitment and his professionalism with our club since he joined in November 2017. I wish him only but the best in the future.”

Garde’s record finishes as 24-29-8 in his time in Montreal, failing to reach the postseason in 2018.

Cabrera, 51, comes from the Houston Dynamo where he was fired earlier this month. During his time in Houston, the Colombian head coach led the Dynamo to the 2017 MLS Western Conference Finals and the 2018 U.S. Open Cup title.

The Impact travel to rivals Toronto FC on Saturday.