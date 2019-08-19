Leagues Cup Semiinals headline this week's Soccer on TV

Plenty of opportunities to catch soccer on TV this week.
The last of Premier League Week 2 opens the action as Manchester United looks to earn its second win in as many attempts as it pays a visit to Nuno Santo’s Wolverhampton Wolves who always present a credible threat.
The brand new League’s cup, featuring MLS and Liga MX sides enters the Semi-Finals stage. Zlatan Ibrahimović and LA Galaxy represent the lone MLS side remaining in the competition.
The first leg of the CONCACAF League Round of 16 kicks off on Thursday with three matchups, one of which features Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC taking on the Honduran side Olimpia.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Premier League
3:00pm – NBCSN – Wolverhampton vs Manchester United
Superliga Argentina
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético Tucumán vs Godoy Cruz
4:45pm – fuboTV – Colón vs Gimnasia La Plata
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Independiente
Liga MX
7 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Morelia
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Puebla
Tuesday
EFL Championship
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
Copa Libertadores
8:30pm – BeIN Sports, fuboTV, – Grêmio vs Palmeiras
Leagues Cup – Semifinals
9:00pm – ESPN+, fuboTV, – América vs Tigres UANL
10:30pm – ESPN+, fuboTV, – LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul
Wednesday
EFL Championship
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Stoke City
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, – LDU Quito vs Boca Juniors
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, – Flamengo vs Internacional
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – NYCFC vs Columbus Crew
8 p.m. – fuboTV, Twitter Live – D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls
10:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Twitter Live – LAFC vs San Jose Earthquake
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs New York RB II
USL League One
8 p.m – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
Thursday
CONCACAF League
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Waterhouse vs Herediano
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Forge vs Olimpia
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Alianza vs Tauro
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports, fuboTV – River Plate vs Cerro Porteño
Major League Soccer
9:30pm – ESPN – Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United
USL League One
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite vs North Texas
