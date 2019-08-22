SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: Vela weaves through Earthquakes in rout

Must-See Goal: Vela weaves through Earthquakes in rout

Major League Soccer

Must-See Goal: Vela weaves through Earthquakes in rout

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Los Angeles FC routed the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night, and Bob Bradley’s side certainly had some fun in doing so.

Star forward Carlos Vela scored a tremendous first-half goal after weaving his way through the entire Earthquakes back line, and eventually past Quakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega.

The goal was Vela’s second of the evening, after delivering from the penalty spot earlier in the match.

The Mexican international leads MLS with 26 goals in 2019, and is just five shy of tying the all-time single-season goalscoring record set by Josef Martinez last season.

, , , , Major League Soccer, Must-See Goals

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home