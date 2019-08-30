North London derby headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer to enjoy across the globe this weekend with both hemispheres offering plenty of competition.

The weekend will be headlined by the final Premier League game of the weekend when Tottenham Hotspur heads to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the 199th edition of the North London Derby.

In Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will take on Napoli for a battle of the top two sides from last season. Barcelona also takes on Osasuna in La Liga play, while PSG takes a trip to Metz in France.

Major League Soccer sees the top two sides in the Eastern Conference duke it out with the Philadelphia Union hosting Atlanta United. LAFC takes on Minnesota United in the final match of the weekend.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo

4 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs SPAL

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Borussia M’gladbach vs RB Leipzig

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Metz vs PSG

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cardiff City vs Fulham

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. – fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Galatasaray

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV– Morelia vs Veracruz

10 p.m. – fuboTV– Atlas vs América

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7 p.m. – ESPN3, ESPN+ – Louisville City vs Indy Eleven

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs OKC Energy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs San Antonio

USL League One

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Southampton vs Manchester United

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Norwich City

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Burnley vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Bayern München vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Barcelona

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Levante vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Leganés

Serie A

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Brescia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Napoli

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Bordeaux

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Dijon

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs a.m.iens SC

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Montpellier

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brentford vs Derby County

Eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+, Fox Sports 1 – Groningen vs Heracles

Super Lig

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Rizespor

International Women’s Friendly

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Spain

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs D.C. United

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo

10 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Vancouver Whitecaps vs NYCFC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City SC

National Women’s Soccer League

7:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs North Carolina

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Phoenix Rising

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs Fresno FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs Portland Timbers II

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs León

10:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs Richmond Kickers

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Reims vs Lille

9 a.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Rennes vs Nice

11 a.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Strasbourg vs Monaco

3 p.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Augsburg

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

La Liga

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Mallorca

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Eibar

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Granada

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Madrid

Serie A

12 p.m. – ESPN2 – Lazio vs Roma

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Torino

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Internazionale

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lecce vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Parma

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs Feyenoord

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – RKC Waalwijk vs PSV

Super Lig

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs İstanbul Başakşehir

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor

Liga MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Querétaro vs Puebla

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Juárez vs Monterrey

Major League Soccer

6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United

USL Championship

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs Swope Park Rangers

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Orange County SC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Rio Grande Valley

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Hartford Athletic