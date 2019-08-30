North London derby headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer to enjoy across the globe this weekend with both hemispheres offering plenty of competition.
The weekend will be headlined by the final Premier League game of the weekend when Tottenham Hotspur heads to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the 199th edition of the North London Derby.
In Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will take on Napoli for a battle of the top two sides from last season. Barcelona also takes on Osasuna in La Liga play, while PSG takes a trip to Metz in France.
Major League Soccer sees the top two sides in the Eastern Conference duke it out with the Philadelphia Union hosting Atlanta United. LAFC takes on Minnesota United in the final match of the weekend.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
La Liga
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo
4 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs SPAL
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Borussia M’gladbach vs RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Metz vs PSG
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cardiff City vs Fulham
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. – fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Galatasaray
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV– Morelia vs Veracruz
10 p.m. – fuboTV– Atlas vs América
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7 p.m. – ESPN3, ESPN+ – Louisville City vs Indy Eleven
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs OKC Energy
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs San Antonio
USL League One
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Southampton vs Manchester United
10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Chelsea vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Norwich City
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Burnley vs Liverpool
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Bayern München vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Barcelona
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Levante vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Leganés
Serie A
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Brescia
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Napoli
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Bordeaux
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Dijon
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs a.m.iens SC
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Montpellier
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Middlesbrough
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brentford vs Derby County
Eredivisie
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+, Fox Sports 1 – Groningen vs Heracles
Super Lig
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Rizespor
International Women’s Friendly
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Spain
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs D.C. United
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ fuboTV – New England Revolution vs Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs FC Cincinnati
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo
10 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – Vancouver Whitecaps vs NYCFC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City SC
National Women’s Soccer League
7:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs North Carolina
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Nashville SC
8 p.m. – ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Phoenix Rising
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs Fresno FC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs Portland Timbers II
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs León
10:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara
USL League One
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs Richmond Kickers
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Reims vs Lille
9 a.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Rennes vs Nice
11 a.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Strasbourg vs Monaco
3 p.m. – fuboTV, Fanatiz USA – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Augsburg
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
La Liga
11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Mallorca
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Granada
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Serie A
12 p.m. – ESPN2 – Lazio vs Roma
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Torino
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Internazionale
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lecce vs Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Parma
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs Feyenoord
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – RKC Waalwijk vs PSV
Super Lig
12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs İstanbul Başakşehir
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor
Liga MX
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Querétaro vs Puebla
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Juárez vs Monterrey
Major League Soccer
6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United
USL Championship
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs Swope Park Rangers
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Orange County SC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Rio Grande Valley
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Hartford Athletic
