Report: Inter Miami lining up move for PSG star Edinson Cavani

Ever since David Beckham’s Inter Miami was formally launched, the MLS expansion club was expected to attract some international stars. None have signed yet, but a fresh report suggests the team has its first star striker in its sights.

According to Fox Deportes analyst Alvaro Izquierdo, Inter Miami are finalizing a deal to sign Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguayan star set to join Miami once his current PSG contract expires.

Inter Miami will begin play in 2020, with Cavani reportedly expected to join the team in the summer.

The expansion team has yet to name its first head coach, but has already signed three players, including young designated player Matias Pellegrini.

Cavani would be the latest in a recent wave of Uruguayan players to come to MLS, joining a group that includes Seattle Sounders star Nicolas Lodeiro, LAFC winger Diego Rossi and recent designated player signing Brian Rodriguez, and LA Galaxy defender Diego Polenta.

PSG is in the midst of a shake-up, with Neymar reportedly set to be sold, and that sale expected to help fund a makeover of a team that has failed to live up to expectations. Cavani has remained a constant presence, emerging as PSG’s career scoring leader since arriving in 2013. The emergence of Kylian Mbappe as PSG marquee figure has made Cavani expendable, though he is still expected to be one of the team’s leading players in the new season.

Cavani isn’t the first big name to be linked to Inter Miami, with Luis Suarez, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez among the players reported as possible targets for the new MLS team.

Inter Miami’s search for a head coach is expected to wrap up by the end of August, with Carlo Ancelotti, Gennaro Gattuso, Santiago Solari and David Moyes among those who have been linked to the job.