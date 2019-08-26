Report: PEC Zwolle in talks with Andrija Novakovich

Andrija Novakovich is reportedly linked with a move back to the Netherlands.

According to Dutch outlet De Stentor, Novakovich was in attendance for PEC Zwolle’s Eredivisie match against Sparta Rotterdam this weekend. He is also in talks with the club, according to the report.

Novakovich returned to EFL Championship side Reading after his loan at fellow Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard ended in May. The 22-year-old scored nine goals and added two assists last season with Sittard in 29 league appearances.

He also spent 2017-18 on loan with Dutch second tier side Telstar, scoring 19 goals in 35 appearances.

The Wisconsin native joined Reading in 2015, but only has three league appearances for the Royals since. He made an eight-minute cameo on Matchday 1.

Novakovich also scored a hat trick for Reading’s U-23 side earlier this month in a 6-0 win over Newcastle United.

He’s won three caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The Summer Transfer Window for Dutch clubs closes on Sept. 2nd, giving Zwolle roughly eight days to get the deal completed.