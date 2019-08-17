Report: Real Madrid eyeing Christian Pulisic

It didn’t take very long for Christian Pulisic’s first impressive performance at Chelsea to spark a fresh round of rumors about the American star, with Real Madrid now linked to interest in the U.S. Men’s national team standout.

Spanish outlet Don Balon reported on Friday that Pulisic was on the radar of Real Madrid, which is considering alternatives to Brazilian star Neymar, who the club is reported to be pursuing.

Pulisic is no stranger to Real Madrid, having faced the Spanish giants on multiple occasions in UEFA Champions League play, and performing well in those meetings. Pulisic has also stated in the past that he was a Real Madrid fan as child.

The timing of the Pulisic rumor is an odd one given the fact the English Premier League transfer window has closed, and even if it were open, Chelsea’s current transfer ban wouldn’t have allowed the Blues to sell Pulisic and find a replacement.

There’s also the matter of Pulisic having only just begun playing at Chelsea. He has two official matches under his belt, with his impressive showing in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool turning heads and quieting skeptics that had doubts about whether he would be able to live up to the hype surrounding his record-setting move from Borussia Dortmund.

The entire issue may be moot now after FC Barcelona, the other team pursuing Neymar along with Real Madrid, sent Brazilian star Coutinho to Bayern Munich on loan. Coutinho was reportedly one of the key pieces in Barcelona’s offer to Paris Saint Germain for Neymar, and with that deal looking dead, PSG may be left with no choice but to sell Neymar to Real Madrid.

Pulisic impressed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with his Super Cup performance, but still finds himself facing stiff competition for minutes on a Chelsea side with several options in its quest to replace the departure of Eden Hazard.

Pulisic is no stranger to the rumor mill, having been linked to multiple clubs during his time at Borussia Dortmund, including Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Pulisic and Chelsea return to action on Sunday, with its home opener against Leicester City.