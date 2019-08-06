SBISoccer.com

Reports: D.C. United officials to meet with Mesut Ozil reps

Reports: D.C. United officials to meet with Mesut Ozil reps

Featured

Reports: D.C. United officials to meet with Mesut Ozil reps

By 35 minutes ago

By: |

The news of Wayne Rooney’s looming departure from D.C. United has cast a dark cloud over the Eastern Conference team, but a fresh rumor linking the club with another international star has offered some hope for the struggling club.

According to multiple reports, D.C. United officials are set to meet with representatives for Arsenal playmaker and World Cup-winning German midfielder Mesut Ozil.

A move for the 30-year-old midfielder seems far-fetched given his high salary, but with Rooney set to join Derby County in January, and D.C. United playmaker Luciano Acosta expected to leave the club after the season when his contract expires, D.C. could be faced with the prospects of losing its two best attacking players, requiring the team to make a big move to help offset those losses.

D.C. United is in the process of finalizing a move for former LA Galaxy striker Ola Kamara, but that addition would do little to help fill the looming void in the superstar department, and with a new stadium to fill, D.C. United will be working the transfer market to find a suitable big name to replace Rooney.

Volatile Italian striker Mario Balotelli is another name that has been floated around as a potential option for D.C. United, but Ozil would be a considerable coup for D.C. given the likelihood that both Rooney and Acosta will be gone after the current season.

What do you think about the Ozil-to-D.C. United link? See it being a good fit? Think it’s a pipe dream?

Share your thoughts below.

Featured, MLS- D.C. United

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

reply
1d

The European club season kicks into full swing this weekend, leaving this week’s soccer viewing options headlined by domestic action. The U.S. Open Cup continues this week with Atlanta United visiting rival (…)

More SBI
Home