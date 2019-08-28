Reyna, Busio, Bello headline U.S. U-17 MNT roster for Four Nations Tournament

Giovanni Reyna, Gianluca Busio, and George Bello headline the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team’s roster for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in the Netherlands.

Raphael Wicky announced his 23-player roster for the tournament which runs from Sept. 5-9 in Assen. The U.S. will be joined by Mexico, the Netherlands, and Denmark which will serve as the team’s final official tournament before the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil later this Fall.

Reyna, currently with Borussia Dortmund’s U-19 side, is one of many talented offensive weapons for Wicky to call upon. FC Dallas product Ricardo Pepi, Sounders’ forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, and D.C. United’s Griffin Yow have also been called in.

Bello is one of five defenders with caps at this level, joining Kobe Hernandez, Adam Armour, and Tayvon Gray. Adam Saldana and Gilbert Fuentes are two experienced midfielders who headline the five that Wicky has included.

The U.S. U-17’s open its schedule on Sept. 5th against Mexico, before facing the Netherlands two days later. It concludes its schedule on the 9th against Denmark.

Following the tournament, the team will look ahead to the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Group stage play for the U.S. begins on Oct. 27th against Senegal before matches against Japan (Oct. 30th) and Netherlands (Nov. 2nd) take place.

Here’s the entire 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Aaron Cervantes (Orange County Soccer Club; Chino Hills, Calif.), Damian Las (Unattached; Norridge, Ill., Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; London, England).

DEFENDERS: Sebastian Anderson (Colorado Rapids; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, N.C.), George Bello (Atlanta United; Douglasville, Ga.), Nicolas Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.; 5/0), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx, N.Y.), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City/ENG; Plano, Texas).

MIDFIELDERS: Maximilian Dietz (Freiburg/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Ethan Dobbelaere (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, Calif.), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, Md.), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, Calif.).

FORWARDS: Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; Greensboro, N.C.), Andres Jasson (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Noah Jones (RB Leipzig/GER; Berlin, Germany), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Bedford, N.Y.), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, Va.).