SBI Question of the Day: Which market should be next for MLS expansion?

By 2 hours ago

Major League Soccer appears to be ready to announce St. Louis as the latest addition to their ever growing league. The arrival of the Gateway to the West will put the league at 28 total teams with two more slots still to be filled after the league confirmed it would target an increase to 30 total teams.

Several cities have formally bid and/or expressed interest. Sacramento has long been a favorite to land a team despite being passed up on several occasions thanks to a complicated ownership situation. Markets like Las Vegas and Charlotte have recently received renewed interest from investors and have a lot of public momentum. Phoenix and San Diego have star power behind their bids and seemingly sound stadium plans. Even Detroit, Tampa, and Raleigh are still alive despite an array of setbacks.

Which city do you think should be next in the MLS expansion line? Vote in the poll and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

  • danny kissinger

    Sacramento. They have a great organic fanbase. They can also tap into a reservoir of talent and strong youth development programs. This would greatly benefit the NATs program in the future. But since MLS doesn’t give a sh*t about that, I’d expect Sac to not be chosen because of blah blah television market or something.

