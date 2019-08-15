SBI Question of the Day: Which market should be next for MLS expansion?

Major League Soccer appears to be ready to announce St. Louis as the latest addition to their ever growing league. The arrival of the Gateway to the West will put the league at 28 total teams with two more slots still to be filled after the league confirmed it would target an increase to 30 total teams.

Several cities have formally bid and/or expressed interest. Sacramento has long been a favorite to land a team despite being passed up on several occasions thanks to a complicated ownership situation. Markets like Las Vegas and Charlotte have recently received renewed interest from investors and have a lot of public momentum. Phoenix and San Diego have star power behind their bids and seemingly sound stadium plans. Even Detroit, Tampa, and Raleigh are still alive despite an array of setbacks.

