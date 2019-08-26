U.S. Open Cup Final headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Plenty of chances to catch soccer on television this week as the Europen scene is now fully active.

The U.S. Open Cup Final will take center stage this week as Minnesota United and Atlanta United are set to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The finals appearance is a first for both teams who are each looking like MLS playoff locks in their respective conferences as the season winds down to the last few weeks. The teams met back in May when Atlanta took the spoils to the tune of 3-0.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Serie A

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Lecce

Superliga Argentina

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Aldosivi vs Atlético Tucumán

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Huracán vs Argentinos Juniors

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Tijuana

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Monterrey

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Krasnodar vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m – fuboTV – Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Grêmio

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlas vs Tigres UANL

10 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Pachuca

U.S. Open Cup

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Minnesota United

EFL Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Newport County vs West Ham United 2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – La Equidad vs Atlético Mineiro

USL Championship

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Tormenta

Wednesday

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Marseille

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs LDU Quito

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Internacional vs Flamengo

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Necaxa vs Toluca

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Tijuana vs Cruz Azul

EFL Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lincoln City vs Everton

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Birmingham Legion

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Memphis 901

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Greenville Triumph

Thursday

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cerro Porteño vs River Plate

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – En Vivo Puebla vs Juárez 10 p.m. – fuboTV – Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fluminense vs Corinthians

CONCACAF League

10 p.m. –fuboTV – Herediano vs Waterhouse