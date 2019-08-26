U.S. Open Cup Final headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Plenty of chances to catch soccer on television this week as the Europen scene is now fully active.
The U.S. Open Cup Final will take center stage this week as Minnesota United and Atlanta United are set to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The finals appearance is a first for both teams who are each looking like MLS playoff locks in their respective conferences as the season winds down to the last few weeks. The teams met back in May when Atlanta took the spoils to the tune of 3-0.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Serie A
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Lecce
Superliga Argentina
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Aldosivi vs Atlético Tucumán
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Huracán vs Argentinos Juniors
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Tijuana
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Monterrey
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Krasnodar vs Olympiakos Piraeus
3 p.m – fuboTV – Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais
Copa Libertadores
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Grêmio
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlas vs Tigres UANL
10 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Pachuca
U.S. Open Cup
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Minnesota United
EFL Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Newport County vs West Ham United 2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa
Copa Sudamericana
8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – La Equidad vs Atlético Mineiro
USL Championship
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Phoenix Rising
USL League One
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Tormenta
Wednesday
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Marseille
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs LDU Quito
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Internacional vs Flamengo
Liga MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Necaxa vs Toluca
10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Tijuana vs Cruz Azul
EFL Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lincoln City vs Everton
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Birmingham Legion
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Memphis 901
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs Las Vegas Lights
USL League One
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Greenville Triumph
Thursday
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cerro Porteño vs River Plate
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – En Vivo Puebla vs Juárez 10 p.m. – fuboTV – Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM
Copa Sudamericana
8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fluminense vs Corinthians
CONCACAF League
10 p.m. –fuboTV – Herediano vs Waterhouse
That is going to be a tough one for Minnesota. Too bad for them they didn’t get the home field advantage, that could be a massive crowd and even if just large crowd, very tough place to win.
