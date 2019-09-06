Danny Williams joins Pafos FC of Cyprus First Division

Danny Williams has found himself a new club.

Cyprus outfit Pafos FC announced Friday they’ve signed Williams, who had been without a club since May 2019. Williams was one of five players released by English side Huddersfield Town back in May, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 30-year-old played a major role in Huddersfield Town remaining a top-flight side in 2018-19, but injuries hampered him this past season, as the Terriers could not avoid a drop to the second tier.

Williams made only six appearances last season for the Terriers, with one coming in the EFL Cup. The German-American midfielder joined Huddersfield Town from Reading in 2017 and totaled 28 total appearances for the club.

Williams is also known for making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in 2011, back under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann. He’s totaled 23 caps with the USMNT, but none since 2017.

Pafos FC are currently fifth in the Cyprion First Division and recently added former Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako also on Friday.