Deadline Day Ticker: Icardi joins PSG on loan, Arsenal loans Mkhitaryan to Roma, and more

Monday marked the end of the Summer Transfer Window which saw several European leagues shut their door on player acquisitions under January.

The German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1 are the marquee leagues who saw their respective windows close. EPL sides continued to loan players out, but could not make any other additions after the closure of their window earlier this month.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Keylor Navas, and Mauro Icardi were just three of the major names who were on the move to new clubs.

Here’s a round-up of all the day’s European Transfers:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined AS Roma on loan from Arsenal. (REPORT)

PSG added Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a four-year deal from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Portuguese playmaker Andre Silva has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal, with Ante Rebic heading to AC Milan in exchange. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi has been loaned to PSG from Inter Milan, despite signing a new contract with the club. (REPORT)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has officially made the move to Sevilla from West Ham United. (REPORT)

Rangers have acquired midfielder Ryan Kent from Liverpool for £7.5 million. (REPORT)

Roma has also acquired forward Nikola Kalinic. (REPORT)

Bournemouth have loaned goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to Qarabag for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Rangers have mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Graham Dorrans. (REPORT)

Fiorentina have acquired Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan for £1.8 million. (REPORT)

Matteo Darmian has left Manchester United, joining Parma on a four-year deal. (REPORT)

Napoli has loaned Adam Ounas to French side Nice on a one-year deal with an option to buy. (REPORT)

Simone Verdi has joined Torino on a one-year deal from Napoli. (REPORT)

PSG has added Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan. (REPORT)

Galatasaray has added Florin Andone on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The club has a call back option on the striker. (REPORT)

Chelsea winger Kenedy has been loaned to La Liga side Getafe. (REPORT)

Vlad Chiriches has left Napoli joining fellow Serie A side Sassuolo. (REPORT)

St. Johnstone has added wingback Anthony Rolston on loan from Celtic. (REPORT)

Sevilla has loaned Simon Kjaer to Atalanta. (REPORT)

Celta Vigo has acquired Barcelona’s Rafinha on a season-long loan. (REPORT)

Celtic has acquired Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock on a four-year deal. (REPORT)

Baba Rahman has signed a new deal with Chelsea before being sent on loan this season to Real Mallorca. (REPORT)