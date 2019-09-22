Lampard: "Pulisic’s opportunities will come"

Sunday marked the third-consecutive match in which Christian Pulisic was an unused substitute for Premier League side Chelsea.
Pulisic did not feature in either of Chelsea’s three matches over an eight-day span, which saw the club win only one of those three. The 21-year-old has struggled to get on the field of late under Frank Lampard and didn’t get a chance in the Blues 2-1 home loss to Liverpool.
Lampard was asked postmatch at Stamford Bridge of Pulisic’s lack of playing time and was honest with his response.
“He wasn’t a victim of the injuries. I’ve got a squad to pick from. Before that he had played a few games,” Lampard said. “Willian has come back in and been sharp and looked good. I decided to go with Mason [Mount] today, because we needed to stay strong in midfield and play Mason high up the pitch.”
“That is my choice to make. He will get ample opportunities. He is a young player as well as everyone is talking about Mason and Tammy and Fikayo. He is actually as young, if not younger, than some of them. His chances will come.”
Pulisic has made five appearances in all competitions, but none overall since Aug. 31st. He was called back early from U.S. Men’s National Team camp earlier this month ahead of Chelsea’s date with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but was an unused sub that match as well.
Chelsea are currently 2-2-2 in the EPL this season, sitting in 11th place in the league table. The permanent move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea was always going to be tough for Pulisic, but a lack of playing time is something that isn’t going to help his individual confidence. Lampard admitted he has plenty of roster decisions to make especially with numerous players returning from injury.
“I have to make choices. There is him sitting on the bench, Pedro sitting on the bench, Ross Barkley on the bench, Batshuayi, who deserves more minutes for the way he’s training at the minute. Those are the unfortunate choices I need to make,” Lampard said.
Pulisic’s next best opportunity to crack Lampard’s starting lineup could be this week as Chelsea face fourth-tier side Grimsby Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
If I was Canadas coach I would be harassing Fikayo Tomori to do a one time switch. He is not good enough for England in my opinion. Canadas defense is weak and he could be somewhat of a boost.
He is out of form and he was awful in the Mexico friendly and allowed Dest to get nut megged! I had been shaking my head on why Lampard did not start Willian over him in the first place. Willian is just a better player atm and is always consistant!🤷🏿♂️
Regardless of how Lampard characterizes the situation, its not a good start for Pulisic. It doesn’t take long for a manager to form an assesment and rank the player in the pceking order. Once that happens, it is very, very difficult to change that coaches opinion. If Pulesic does not get playing time soon, his stay at Chelsea could be short lived.
I’ve been thinking how Pulisic can get more first team minutes at Chelsea. He actually played quite well the past few games for Chelsea right before the recent international break and right before Willian recovered back to 100% fitness. Pulisic may not have showed as much aggressiveness and desire to score goals as Mason Mount, Pedro and Willian who have been ahead of Pulisic on the pecking order according to Frank Lampard’s likings, but not even a single minute in 2 games for a talented young player Chelsea was willing to have paid $68M Pounds for his services? How can Pulisic get at least some first team minutes? Should he be more selfish and look for more opportunities to take a shot at goal to score like Mason Mount. Has Pulisic been too contented or comfortable to create opportunities and assists for other teammates instead of scoring for himself? Should he pay more attention and study films on his off the ball movements and hove rover inside the box (like a high scoring Raheem Sterling) to have a higher chance to score, since Azpilicueta always overlaps on the right side of the pitch? I’m extremely frustrated and concerned about Pulisic’s situations. What do the USMNT fans think on how Pulisic can improve his first team minutes?
Actually, it’s 3 games in a row as of today. I posted the above comment on the Americans Abroad weekend preview yesterday.
Willian was never unfit nor injured at the beginning of the season? Where are you getting that from? He even came on as a sub for Pulisic every time Pulisic started.
Hamstring injury did not play in the preseason and then sat out game one of EPL. Mostly just he was slow to return after playing in Copa America but officially it was called a hamstring injury.
