Mason Toye's stunning strikes lead Loons to shock win vs. LAFC

Minnesota United shook off the disappointment of losing the U.S. Open Cup final in a big way, going on the road and handing Los Angeles FC its first loss at Banc of California Stadium.

Mason Toye scored a pair of beautiful goals to help lead the Loons to a 2-0 victory over LAFC on Sunday night, snapping the MLS leaders’ home unbeaten streak while also solidifying Minnesota’s playoff position in the process.

LAFC was without Carlos Vela, who was recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s clash with the LA Galaxy, and his absence was felt against a Minnesota United side that deployed a defensive setup featuring a five-man defensive line and three-man wall of defensive midfielders in front of it to try and neutralize LAFC’s high-flying attack.

The strategy worked, as LAFC struggled to create chances despite still featuring an attack including Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande and new designated player signing Brian Rodriguez.

It wound up being Toye who stole the show, with a pair of first-half goals that left LAFC stunned.

With Toye’s goals in the bank, the Loons leaned on their defense to make the lead stand up, and goalkeeper Vito Mannone did the rest, recording eight saves for the shutout.

For LAFC, it was a rare off night, but also one that saw Bob Bradley do some lineup rotation, with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and goalkeeper Tyler Miller left out of the starting lineup. The result was LAFC’s first loss in six matches. and first loss at home since last year’s shocking playoff loss to Real Salt Lake.

The win pushes Minnesota United into third place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes in a tight race that has the Portland Timbers just five points behind the Loons in eighth place.

LAFC returns to action on Saturday, with a road trip to Orlando City, while Minnesota United will have some time off during the international break before a road trip to take on the struggling Houston Dynamo on September 11.

Man of the Match

Mason Toye. Two goals for the newly-minted U.S. Under-23 striker makes him the easy choice.

Moment of the Match

Toye’s second goal was a beautifully-struck, left-footed blast from distance that set the tone for the upset win.

Match to Forget

On a night when LAFC needed someone to step up and fill the void left by Carlos Vela’s absence, Diego Rossi was rendered invisible and failed to generate any viable chances.