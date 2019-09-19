MLS Expansion Draft set for Nov. 19th; Inter Miami, Nashville SC to select five players each

Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will take the next steps towards their inaugural MLS campaigns this November.

The league announced Thursday that the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft will take place on Nov. 19th, in which both teams will select five players each that will be left unprotected by current MLS clubs. Inter Miami and Nashville will also decide who gets the first pick in the expansion draft and the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Oct. 6th, which is also the final day of the MLS regular season.

A coin toss will determine which club gets the first pick for five player-acquisition methods. Those included are the MLS Expansion Draft, the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the No. 1 position in allocation ranking, the penultimate position in the MLS Re-Entry Draft and the end of the season waiver order, or the penultimate position in discovery player rankings.

The 2019 MLS Expansion Draft is slated for 3 p.m. EST in Manhattan, New York. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas and sporting director Paul McDonough and Nashville CEO Ian Ayre and general Mike Jacobs will represent their respective clubs.

A list of players available for selection for the Expansion Draft will be released on Nov. 16th as each MLS club may protect 12 players.

D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps, New York Red Bulls, and Houston Dynamo will be exempt from the draft, after each seeing players selected by latest expansion side FC Cincinnati in last year’s draft.

Nashville SC is currently participating in its final USL season, while Inter Miami is continuing to build its roster from scratch.