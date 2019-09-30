Pulisic: “It is very frustrating” in regards of lack of playing time

Christian Pulisic’s move to English Premier League side Chelsea was always going to be tough. However, the frustration is starting to build on the shoulders of the 21-year-old playmaker after failing to touch the field in four consecutive league matches.

Saturday’s 2-0 win for Chelsea over Brighton & Hove Albion saw Pulisic once again sit on the bench for Frank Lampard’s side and be an unused substitute. Despite registering an assist in the Blues’ 7-1 trouncing of Grimsby Town midweek in the EFL Cup, Pulisic continues to wait for his next chance to crack the starting XI for his new club.

“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic said in an interview with NBC Sports. “He [Lampard] just said keep working, and now I have to prove myself in training and try to get back in the line up.”

Pulisic has made six combined appearances for the Blues this season in all competitions, registering three assists. He came close to scoring his first goal for the club in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool back in August and has been pushed aside by the likes of Mason Mount, Pedro, and Willian in the Blues attack.

After five years at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic embarked on the new challenge of Chelsea and the EPL. The club is trying to get back to success not only domestically, but internationally in the UEFA Champions League. Despite the numerous talented players around him, Pulisic expected it to be a scrap for consistent minutes for the historic London club.

“The city is great, I’ve enjoyed it. It has been good but it has been a change. There are going to be challenges,” Pulisic said. “I knew it was going to be tough coming here. It is never going to be easy. I’ve got to grind it out. I want to be back and be a part of the team and help the team win games.

I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field… It is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there. It is not going to be easy here, but it was never going to be easy.”

Pulisic’s next opportunity to see the field will be Chelsea’s trip to Lille on Matchday 2 of the UCL this Wednesday, before winnable league matches against Southampton and Newcastle United.

All three matches paired with expected international duty for the USMNT could help his confidence going forward into the Fall months.