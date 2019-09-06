Rapinoe: USMNT, USWNT ‘just kind of cash cows’ for U.S. Soccer

U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe is continuing to voice her opinion in regards to wage disparity issues in Soccer.

In an interview with InStyle alongside her girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, Rapinoe addressed the issue of higher wages for the USWNT. The issue will be released in October.

“We’re sick and tired of being disrespected,” Rapinoe said. “It’s not even really about equal pay per se. It’s just what we’re worth and what is fair. It’s always being looked at as, ‘Oh, this is what you deserve, so you should be happy.’ Well, no one’s happy about it.”

“I’ve said this for a long time, but I think the men deserve to be paid more too,” she added. “I don’t think the federation is blatantly that sexist. If they’re not paying us what we’re worth, they’re certainly not paying them what they’re worth. It’s not a great-run business in my opinion. We’re both just kind of cash cows [for the federation].”

Mediation talks between the USWNT and U.S. Soccer ended in August, a month after the team lifted its fourth-ever Women’s World Cup title. Rapinoe played a huge part in the team’s success, but also remains a major voice for the team off the field.

The team is scheduled to head to court in May 2020, and Rapinoe and other teammates have admitted no discussions will occur unless the team’s wages are raised to equal pay as the men’s team.

The team is currently three matches in to a five-match Victory Tour, the final ones before head coach Jill Ellis steps down from her position. The USWNT recently defeated Portugal 4-0 and 3-0 in Philadelphia and St. Paul respectively this month and next face South Korea in a pair of matches. The excitement around the team on the pitch though as continued despite the World Cup being in the rearview mirror.

“I don’t understand why, if you’re a soccer fan, you wouldn’t want to come and watch the best,” Rapinoe said. “So, until someone can tell me a better reason than fans just don’t want to come to watch women or companies just don’t want to pay women or don’t see potential in that, then it’s just sexism to me. People are always asking me how to better the state of women’s sports, and I’m like, ‘F—— go to the games.’ “