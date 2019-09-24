Report: Valeri, Timbers yet to reach agreement over new contract

Diego Valeri and the Portland Timbers have yet to reportedly reach an agreement regarding a new contract.

First reported by ESPN and added to by The Athletic, the Timbers are reluctant to guarantee one of their three designated player spots to the 33-year-old Valeri. Valeri will turn 34-years-old next season, but could very well be playing his final season in Portland if things don’t change.

Sources: Negotiations between the Portland Timbers and Diego Valeri have hit a rough patch, raising the possibility that the Argentine could be playing his final few games for the club. Details in my latest @TheAthleticSCCR: https://t.co/kBvvwIIBhW — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) September 24, 2019

The club currently has an option for Valeri’s services for 2020, but the Argentine is expecting a new contract overall.

Since joining the Timbers in 2013, Valeri has been one of the most productive attackers in MLS. In 210 regular-season appearances, Valeri has recorded 76 goals and 81 assists for the club. He is one of six MLS players all-time to have at least 75 goals and 75 assists.

Valeri helped the club win the 2015 MLS Cup and also led them to a birth in last season’s final against Atlanta United, in which the Timbers lost 2-0.

In 30 appearances this season, Valeri has eight goals and 16 assists as the Timbers try to make a late push for a playoff spot.

Should Valeri be allowed to walk this winter, it would leave a major hole in the Timbers midfielder for 2020.