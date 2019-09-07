SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

On a night when so few U.S. Men’s National Team players looked up to the task, Christian Pulisic tried valiantly to keep his side in the fight.

The USMNT suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday night, and one of the only bright spots as far as Gregg Berhalter’s side was concerned was Pulisic. The Chelsea attacker tried to make things happen, both on the dribble and with his passing, but in the end it still was not enough to prevent the lackluster USMNT from suffering a lopsided loss.

Pulisic’s biggest contribution came in the first half, as he bombarded forward on a diagonal dribbling run that saw him fearlessly take on multiple Mexico defenders. Pulisic pulled off some crafty moves with the ball on the play, too, before hitting a pass to an open Alfredo Morales that ended up producing a harmless scuffed shot wide.

The midfielder continued to try and set up chances for his teammates after the break, but the USMNT were unable to pose a threat in front of goal.

The USMNT will now look for some help in attack against Uruguay as it seems likely Pulisic is on his way back to Chelsea early.