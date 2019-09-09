This Week's Soccer on TV

The international stage takes on many forms this week between Euro Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League, and friendly matchups.
After suffering defeat to the Dutch National Team last week, Germany will need a win against its group stage leader Northern Ireland to secure a spot in the 2020 Euros.
Tuesday’s friendly matchups between Mexico and Argentina, and United States vs Uruguay should be an interesting test for all parties involved.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Azerbaijan vs Croatia
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Northern Ireland vs Germany
CONCACAF Nations League
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Guyana vs Jamaica
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Trinidad and Tobago vs Martinique
Tuesday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – England vs Kosovo
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Lithuania vs Portugal
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – France vs Andorra
CONCACAF Nations League
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Dominican Republic vs El Salvador
International Friendly
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Morocco vs Niger
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – U.S.A. vs Uruguay
9:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Honduras vs Chile
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Argentina vs Mexico
USL Championship
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs Tacoma Defiance
USL League One
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Richmond Kickers
Wednesday
USA/Canada – Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York City FC vs Toronto FC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes
Brazil – Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético PR vs Internacional
United States – USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Ottawa Fury
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Charleston Battery
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Sacramento Republic
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Phoenix Rising
National Women’s Soccer League
10:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports – Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage
Thursday
UEFA Women’s Champions League
3:00 p.m. beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Paris Saint-Germain
