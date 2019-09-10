U.S. Under-23s, U-20's win friendlies, U-17s fall in Four Nations finale

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, the Under-20 Men’s National Team, and Under-17 Men’s National Team all were in action on Monday as they concluded its respective camps all around the globe.

The U-23’s downed Japan 2-0 in California on Monday night in its only friendly this month. Mason Toye and Brooks Lennon each got on the scoresheet as Jason Kreis’ side ran away with the win.

Alex Mendez had the best effort in the opening 25 minutes, rifling a shot on goal from long-range. Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder Brenden Aaronson fed Toye with a beautiful through ball pass and the Minnesota United forward’s one-touch shot broke the deadlock before halftime.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench to replace Toye and made an impact after the hour mark. The Hannover man was brought down inside of the box in the 64th minute, allowing Lennon to score down the middle for a 2-0 advantage.

Soto almost came close before being replaced, but the U-23’s would hang on for the win.

Under-20’s shutout United Arab Emirates U-23’s 3-0 in Croatia

Tab Ramos’ side made it two wins from two this break as it downed the United Arab Emirates U-23’s 3-0 on Monday.

The team scored a trio of goals in a nine-minute span to run away with another win in Croatia. Johan Gomez, Cole Bassett, and Matteo Ritaccio all scored goals in the victory.

Bassett recorded two goals over the international break with the U-20’s.

Under-17’s fall 4-1 to Denmark in Four Nations Tournament finale

Raphael Wicky’s team suffered its first loss of the international break, losing to Denmark 4-1 in Assen, Netherlands on Monday.

Noah Jones scored the lone goal in the match for the U-17’s, who finished the tournament with a 2-1-0 record after back-to-back wins. Wicky made eight changes to his starting lineup after a 3-1 win over the host Netherlands last Saturday in Assen.

Gianluca Busio wore the captain’s armband on Monday, while Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, George Bello, and Ricardo Pepi all got the starts.