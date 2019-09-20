USMNT to face Canada at Exploria Stadium on Nov. 15th

Orlando’s Exploria Stadium will host the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final group stage match of this Fall’s Concacaf Nations League.
U.S. Soccer announced the news on Friday, which will see the USMNT take on Group A opponents Canada. It will also be the USMNT’s second match in Orlando this calendar year.
“Winning at home is critical in these tournaments, so finding a home-field advantage is important,” “U.S. MNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “When you talk about great environments, the atmosphere in this stadium is one of the best in the country. Like we’ve seen in previous visits, the fans in Orlando are there when you need them and we look forward to their support.”
The USMNT will open group stage play on Oct. 11 at Audi Field against Cuba before traveling to Canada four days later to take on its rivals at Toronto’s BMO Field.
Berhalter’s side will conclude Group A play in November, taking on Cuba in the Cayman Islands before finishing up against the Canadians.
Canada has started group stage play with a pair of wins over Cuba, with a combined aggregate of 7-0.
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Doneil Henry, and Gent’s Jonathan David headlines the squad.
Us Soccer only cares about the money. For official matches we should already have established a few good home U.S. fan support stadiums. When we move them US men’s National team around they never get used to a good soccer pitch and there are better rowdy fans in some places then others. I hope to works out.
Well, I hope one of the rationales was to pick a stadium that might be inhospitable to the visitors. Orlando should be warmer than what Canadians are used to in November. As an aside, I wish that when an article mentions the name of a stadium, they would also give the name of the city. There are a lot of stadiums in a lot of cities and I can’t remember the names of them all., especially those that are relatively new.
Agreed about names of stadiums. They are constantly changing. I had to google it to confirm this is Orlando SC’s stadium. Why not just say that?
