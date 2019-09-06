USMNT vs Mexico, Euro Qualifiers headline this weekend's Soccer on TV

The first international break since European league play kicked off a few weeks ago will see this year’s UEFA Euro tournament start to take shape with the first round of qualifying matches.
Friday’s Germany vs Netherlands matchup should provide plenty of star power, while the defending World Cup Champion French National Team will square off with Albania on Sunday.
For the first time since the Gold Cup Final, the USMNT will get its first shot at redemption against Mexico on Friday. Gregg Berhalter has opted for some new faces since from the Gold Cup Squad, giving Sergino Dest his first starting opportunity, while fellow youngster Josh Sargent is getting a realistic opportunity to start over Gyasi Zardes.
For Mexico, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will headline Tata Martino’s options. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
In Major League Soccer, the New England Revolution will be looking to solidify its playoff status on the road against the ever-dangerous NYCFC, while LAFC will be looking to bounce back against Orlando City after suffering its fourth loss of the season last week.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – Germany vs Netherlands
International Friendly
8:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – USA vs Mexico
Liga MX
5 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara
National Women’s Soccer League
9:30 p.m. Yahoo Sports USA Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns
USL League One
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City II vs North Texas
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Lansing Ignite
Saturday
EFL League One
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Milton Keynes Dons vs AFC Wimbledon
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Blackpool
UEFA Euro Qualifying
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Kosovo vs Czech Republic
12 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – England vs Bulgaria
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Serbia vs Portugal
2:45pm – ESPN+ – France vs Albania
Major League Soccer
3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Univision – New York City vs New England Revolution
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Los Angeles FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC
CONCACAF Nations League
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Curaçao vs Haiti
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Canada vs Cuba
10 p.m. – fuboTV – El Salvador vs St. Lucia
National Women’s Soccer League
3 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Sky Blue vs North Carolina Courage
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Reign FC vs Orlando Pride
USL Championship
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina vs Bethlehem Steel
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Louisville City
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Charleston Battery vs Indy Eleven
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Ottawa Fury
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Swope Park Rangers
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Tulsa Roughnecks
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Nashville SC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Real Monarchs
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs Fresno FC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Phoenix Rising vs San Antonio
10:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs El Paso Locomotive
USL League One
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Tormenta
Sunday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Georgia vs Denmark
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Spain vs Faroe Islands
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Finland vs Italy
USL Championship
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs Orange County SC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs New Mexico United
National Women’s Soccer League
6 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash
Club Friendly
7 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Guadalajara
CONCACAF Nations League
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Panama vs Bermuda
