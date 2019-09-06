USMNT vs Mexico, Euro Qualifiers headline this weekend's Soccer on TV

The first international break since European league play kicked off a few weeks ago will see this year’s UEFA Euro tournament start to take shape with the first round of qualifying matches.

Friday’s Germany vs Netherlands matchup should provide plenty of star power, while the defending World Cup Champion French National Team will square off with Albania on Sunday.

For the first time since the Gold Cup Final, the USMNT will get its first shot at redemption against Mexico on Friday. Gregg Berhalter has opted for some new faces since from the Gold Cup Squad, giving Sergino Dest his first starting opportunity, while fellow youngster Josh Sargent is getting a realistic opportunity to start over Gyasi Zardes.

For Mexico, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will headline Tata Martino’s options. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In Major League Soccer, the New England Revolution will be looking to solidify its playoff status on the road against the ever-dangerous NYCFC, while LAFC will be looking to bounce back against Orlando City after suffering its fourth loss of the season last week.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – Germany vs Netherlands

International Friendly

8:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – USA vs Mexico

Liga MX

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara

National Women’s Soccer League

9:30 p.m. Yahoo Sports USA Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City II vs North Texas

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Lansing Ignite

Saturday

EFL League One

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Milton Keynes Dons vs AFC Wimbledon

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Blackpool

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Kosovo vs Czech Republic

12 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – England vs Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Serbia vs Portugal

2:45pm – ESPN+ – France vs Albania

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Univision – New York City vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Los Angeles FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC

CONCACAF Nations League

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Curaçao vs Haiti

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Canada vs Cuba

10 p.m. – fuboTV – El Salvador vs St. Lucia

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Sky Blue vs North Carolina Courage

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Reign FC vs Orlando Pride

USL Championship

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina vs Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Louisville City

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Charleston Battery vs Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Ottawa Fury

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Swope Park Rangers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Tulsa Roughnecks

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Nashville SC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Real Monarchs

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs Fresno FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ -Phoenix Rising vs San Antonio

10:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs El Paso Locomotive

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Tormenta

Sunday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 p.m. – fuboTV – Georgia vs Denmark

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Spain vs Faroe Islands

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Finland vs Italy

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs Orange County SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs New Mexico United

National Women’s Soccer League

6 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash

Club Friendly

7 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Guadalajara

CONCACAF Nations League

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Panama vs Bermuda