Vazquez, Callender added to U.S. U-23 MNT roster

U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team head coach Jason Kreis has called in two additional players to his side’s current camp.

Atlanta United forward Brandon Vazquez and San Jose Earthquakes product goalkeeper Drake Callender were added on Tuesday. The U-23’s are currently in a camp in Chula Vista, Cali. ahead of a Sept. 9th friendly vs. Japan.

UPDATE: Atlanta United forward Brandon Vazquez and Univ. of California goalkeeper Drake Callender have joined the U-23 #USMNT camp in Chula Vista https://t.co/Pc0UAFE69t — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) September 3, 2019

Vazquez, 20, currently has two goals in seven appearances this season for the Five Stripes.

Callender is heading into his senior season at the University of California, in which he earned Second Team All-Pac 12 honors last season. He has a 17-12-3 career collegiate record.

The friendly against Japan will be the next step for the U-23’s, who take part in Concacaf Olympic Qualifying in March-April 2020. Two sides from that qualifying tournament will clinch a spot in next year’s Olympic Tournament.

Here’s the updated roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.), Andrew Thomas (Stanford; London, England), Drake Callender (San Jose Earthquakes; Fair Oaks, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Montclair, N.J.), Niko Hamalainen (Kilmarnock FC/SCO; Miami, Fla.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; Clarksville, Md.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Alex Mendez (Ajax/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

FORWARDS: Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls; Bronx, N.Y.), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; Carlsbad, Calif.), Mason Toye (Minnesota United FC; South Orange, N.J.), Haji Wright (VVV-Venlo/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United; San Diego, Calif.)