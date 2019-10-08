Altidore withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

For the second time in two days, the U.S. Men’s National Team saw a player withdraw from camp due to injury.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that forward Jozy Altidore has left camp due to an injury picked up on domestic duty with Toronto FC. Altidore left Toronto FC’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Sunday in the 70th minute.
Altidore follows LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman who withdrew from camp on Monday following injuries he suffered also on Sunday.
The 30-year-old scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 22 league matches for TFC this season. He last appeared for the USMNT in last summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
Gregg Berhalter’s squad now stands at 25 players for upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada, beginning Oct. 11th in D.C.
Not surprising at all bring in someone from U23 Zardes is not up to par at this point Zardes would start despite Sargent being a better player in a better league due to more experience of zardes that’s what berhalter will say. Don’t care what anyone says we need to bring in youth fowards Soto and toye they are the future that is needed badly. Altidore is done he is not physically fit seems overweight at times and is always getting injured. We have no one to compete zardes has not showed center forward qualities I would rather have Morris play center foward with sargent on the right.
Zero from Zero is Zero. No goals on the team, in clutch moments, is the same as no goals off the team……in clutch moments.
Heal up Jozy….live to “not score” another day!!!
SMH he needs some milk rest up easy Altidore!
