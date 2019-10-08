Altidore withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

For the second time in two days, the U.S. Men’s National Team saw a player withdraw from camp due to injury.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that forward Jozy Altidore has left camp due to an injury picked up on domestic duty with Toronto FC. Altidore left Toronto FC’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Sunday in the 70th minute.

Altidore follows LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman who withdrew from camp on Monday following injuries he suffered also on Sunday.

The 30-year-old scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 22 league matches for TFC this season. He last appeared for the USMNT in last summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter’s squad now stands at 25 players for upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada, beginning Oct. 11th in D.C.