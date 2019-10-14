Breaking down the USMNT lineup options versus Canada

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 4 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
CONCACAF Nations League, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Bill Hamid anchored the second best defense in MLS while saving a league leading 75% of the shots he faced, thus earning SBI’s MLS Goalkeeper of the year.
There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as international competition rolls on across the globe. In Europe, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers have seen Belgium, Italy, (…)
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil fans will be respectively holding their breaths. Neymar left Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria after playing only 12 minutes. The Brazilian star looked to have had an issue with (…)
With the much easier of the two Nations League tests out of the way, the U.S. Men’s National Team is now focused on Tuesday’s match against Canada, and the lineup capable of dismantling the neighbors to the (…)
Canadian Men’s National Team midfielder Samuel Piette isn’t keeping quiet ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with the U.S. Men’s National Team in the Concacaf Nations League. Piette, a product of the Montreal Impact, (…)
What started out as a positional switch Jordan Morris wasn’t very fond of has evolved into an ideal change he has come to embrace. Morris’ standout performance against Cuba on Friday — which saw him have a (…)
WASHINGTON — Weston McKennie admittedly does not consider himself much of a goal-scorer, but he sure was one on Friday. A record-breaking one at that. The U.S. Men’s National Team destroyed (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team ran away with a confident 7-0 victory over Cuba in its inaugural Concacaf Nations League match on Friday, with Josh Sargent making the most of his latest opportunity in the (…)
Orlando City are reportedly in talks with former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari to take over as head coach. According to AS, Solari is in advanced talks with the Eastern Conference side after meeting with (…)
Miles Robinson will play no part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final Concacaf Nations League match this month. U.S. Soccer announced Saturday that Robinson has left camp after picking up a left hamstring (…)
Comments